Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Amcor by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,864,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 567,383 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.96 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.