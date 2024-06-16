Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

