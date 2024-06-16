Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. National Grid makes up about 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 42.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 28.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 54.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

