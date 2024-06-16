Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

