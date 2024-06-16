Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.82. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $151.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

