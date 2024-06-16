Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $81.04 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

