Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

NYSE PLD opened at $112.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

