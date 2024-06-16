Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 470,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,087,000 after buying an additional 118,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.