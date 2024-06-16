Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $590.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $558.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

