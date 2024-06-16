Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

