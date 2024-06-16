Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,393 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

RTX stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

