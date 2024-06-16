Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 929 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PPL alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPL by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.