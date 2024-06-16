Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $539.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

