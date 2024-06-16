Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 387,350,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,087% from the average daily volume of 32,623,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.08.

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

