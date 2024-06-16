Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 119,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RSG opened at $188.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

