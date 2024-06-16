Reviewing CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) & Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CaliberCos and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $37.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Forestar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -18.14% -19.75% -5.30% Forestar Group 12.99% 14.59% 8.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CaliberCos and Forestar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million 0.21 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -1.16 Forestar Group $1.56 billion 1.04 $166.90 million $4.02 8.00

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forestar Group beats CaliberCos on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

