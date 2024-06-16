Richard J. Marcogliese Buys 2,750 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -80.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

