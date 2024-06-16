Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Trading Down 1.4%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $270.09 and last traded at $270.09. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.01.
Roche Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.28 and its 200-day moving average is $264.76.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
