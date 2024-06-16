Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Up 4.3%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

