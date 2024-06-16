Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rubrik traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.76. 594,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,325,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

