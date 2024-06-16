Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,407,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,297,654.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,704 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $133,041.84.

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,598 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,452.40.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,357 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $450,319.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 669 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,730.45.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,714 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $116,593.32.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,590.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $145,911.06.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.