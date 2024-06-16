Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,162 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE SB opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $611.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SB. StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SB

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.