Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $231.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.79 and a 200-day moving average of $276.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

