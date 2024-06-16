Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s current price.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down from $157.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

SRPT opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,116.73 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.