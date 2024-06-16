Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 172,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Satellogic Stock Performance

Shares of SATL opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Satellogic has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Satellogic stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,458,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078,064 shares during the period. Satellogic makes up approximately 5.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 17.33% of Satellogic worth $27,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

