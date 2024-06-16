Scarborough Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1,247.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075,667 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.18% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $46,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,812,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,725,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,534 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,392,000.

BATS:IFRA opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

