Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $143.24 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $143,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $171.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

