Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $508.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 23.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $508,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $215.73 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average is $200.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

