Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $70.46 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2,911.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,102 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.