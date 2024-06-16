Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases 12,780 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.73 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

