Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases 17,142 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 988.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $298.62 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

