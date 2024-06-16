SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.75

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 697,457 shares traded.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SDX

SDX Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

About SDX Energy

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

(Get Free Report)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.