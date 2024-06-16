SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.75

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 697,457 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.
