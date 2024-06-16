Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Declines By 17.5%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $4.17 on Friday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $240.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. AirSculpt Technologies had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,072,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 261,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

