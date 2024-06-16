Short Interest in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Rises By 27.9%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 487,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akili stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned 0.45% of Akili worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AKLI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Akili has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.
