Short Interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expands By 27.3%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.13 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.61.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.96% and a negative net margin of 257.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.
