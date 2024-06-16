Short Interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expands By 27.3%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.13 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.96% and a negative net margin of 257.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,314 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 882,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 134,011 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

