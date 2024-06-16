Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Expands By 18.7%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of AC stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

