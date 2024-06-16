Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expands By 17.1%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 451,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
NYSE BSAC opened at $18.51 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at $658,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
