Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Expands By 18.8%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $830.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.39. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.47 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,537,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,377,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $6,572,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $3,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

