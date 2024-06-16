Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Grows By 62.6%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLRX. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

