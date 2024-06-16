Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Increases By 18.6%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 142.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 174,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCSA opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.