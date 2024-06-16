Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Grows By 16.7%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWBBP stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

