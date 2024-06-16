Short Interest in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Rises By 18.5%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $254.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

