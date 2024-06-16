Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Rises By 12.3%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
AMZU stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $86.37 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $37.68.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
