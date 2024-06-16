Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Rises By 12.3%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

AMZU stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $86.37 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.