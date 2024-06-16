Short Interest in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rises By 18.4%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 14,410,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

DNUT opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,130,000 after buying an additional 4,263,574 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after buying an additional 3,439,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after buying an additional 1,721,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after buying an additional 469,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $5,191,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

