Short Interest in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Decreases By 19.1%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ PROC opened at $2.60 on Friday. Procaps Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.
Procaps Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procaps Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.