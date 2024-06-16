Short Interest in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Decreases By 19.1%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ PROC opened at $2.60 on Friday. Procaps Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

