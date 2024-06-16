Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Drops By 18.5%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.0 %

SLRX stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.70) by $6.29. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -26.8 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,364 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.71% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

