Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Declines By 18.7%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SPLP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,138.79.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
