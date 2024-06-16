Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Drops By 18.2%

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ UTRE opened at $48.84 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

