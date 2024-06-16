Short Interest in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Rises By 63.6%

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VanEck Robotics ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Norwood Financial Corp owned approximately 2.57% of VanEck Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Robotics ETF Company Profile

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

