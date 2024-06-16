Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $7.95 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.3% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $295,901,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Voyager Global Management LP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,289,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $504.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.42 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.37, for a total value of $15,506,208.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.37, for a total value of $15,506,208.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,528 shares of company stock worth $215,768,262. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

